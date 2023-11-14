Judgment Day member sends a two-word message ahead of title match against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

Balor took to Instagram to send a two-word message, in the lead-up to the match. Balor and Priest are in their second reign as tag team champions after dethroning Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Taking to Instagram, Balor hyped up the tag title rematch which is set for tonight's Monday Night RAW.

"RAW TONIGHT @usanetwork" wrote the Judgment Day member

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Cody Rhodes previously opened up about him and Jey Uso losing the tag team championships to The Judgment Day

After losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, Cody Rhodes opened up about his and Jey Uso's loss.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The American Nightmare claimed that losing the tag team titles was not something that he and Jey had planned. He claimed that the former champions weren't thrilled about their loss. Rhodes said:

"We've just lost the titles which was not something on the plans and here I'm wobbling around... I'm okay. I'm not thrilled at what happened. And I feel like fans of Jey Uso and myself are not thrilled. We were having such a fun thing, and for it to end abruptly, okay."

Rhodes added:

"But I will say this, I feel like I've been tested, and looks like I'm going to be further tested by Finn Balor, by Damian Priest, by Rhea Ripley, by JD McDonagh even, and of course, I have to say Dom as well. They have tested me pretty much since like WrestleMania, last year. It's a fun game to play, you don't want to be on the losing end, but it's a fun game to play."

The issues between Rhodes, Jey, and The Judgment Day will extend till the Survivor Series premium live event. The babyface team will face the heel faction in a WarGames Match.

