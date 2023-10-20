Cody Rhodes opens up about losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Cody Rhodes captured the WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023 when they defeated The Judgment Day. Unfortunately, they lost the titles sooner than anyone expected. Recently, he opened up about losing the titles alongside Main Event Jey Uso.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes got Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW after Main Event Jey was tired of The Bloodline and left Friday Night SmackDown and WWE for a while. Many superstars doubted Jey's intentions to leave his family and join a new brand.

However, Cody Rhodes believed in Jey, and the two became Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Later, they lost the titles back to The Judgment Day after Jimmy Uso's interference. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The American Nightmare opened up about losing the gold. Check it out:

"We've just lost the titles which was not something on the plans and here I'm wobbling around... I'm okay. I'm not thrilled at what happened. And I feel like fans of Jey Uso and myself are not thrilled. We were having such a fun thing, and for it to end abruptly, okay."

The American Nightmare also added that The Judgment Day has been testing him since WrestleMania:

"But I will say this, I feel like I've been tested, and looks like I'm going to be further tested by Finn Balor, by Damian Priest, by Rhea Ripley, by JD McDonagh even, and of course, I have to say Dom as well. They have tested me pretty much since like WrestleMania, last year. It's a fun game to play, you don't want to be on the losing end, but it's a fun game to play." (From 13:20 to 14:20)

He also added that he and Jey Uso might be eligible for a title rematch.

Cody Rhodes praises Gunther's current WWE run

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes went head-to-head with Gunther during the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated him to win the gimmick match. While The American Nightmare lost at WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns, The Ring General successfully walked out of the event with his title.

The two stars haven't crossed paths in a while, and it looks like the two won't for a long time. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Cody Rhodes spoke about The Ring General and praised his recent work with the promotion since his call-up after WrestleMania 38. Check it out:

"The point is every time they see you, you're supposed to have grown. You're supposed to be better or at least reaching your optimal or maximum potential. And with him, we haven't even seen the maximum potential yet. Every week he does something more special. Not the friendliest guy, by no means. I don't known... An absolutely outstanding sports entertainer, wrestler, all those things."

What are your thoughts on Gunther's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

