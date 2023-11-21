Judgment Day member sends a two-word message on social media ahead of WarGames

Judgment Day member Finn Balor took to social media to send a two-word message ahead of Monday Night RAW.

On last week's edition, Balor and Damian Priest retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The finish to the match saw Drew McIntyre assist Balor and Priest, thereby turning heel in the process.

Taking to Instagram, Balor shared a photo of him posing with the tag team titles. The reigning tag team champion also sent the following message:

"Double Double" wrote Balor

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Bully Ray comments on Drew McIntyre aligning with The Judgment Day

On last week's Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain the tag team championships.

Wrestling legend Bully Ray gave his take on McIntyre aligning with The Judgment Day, claiming that he and Rhea Ripley looked like a power couple. He said:

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them.' I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... But it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week."

McIntyre will be addressing the WWE Universe on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if he officially joins forces with Finn Balor and his stablemates.

The former WWE Champion could be the fifth member of The Judgment Day for the upcoming WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

