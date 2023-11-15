Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre look "like a power couple," says WWE Hall of Famer

Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre's interaction during the closing moments of RAW last Monday has left a WWE Hall of Famer impressed.

WWE legend Bully Ray was one of millions who watched the latest episode of RAW. The final moments of the show saw Drew McIntyre finally turn heel and attack Jey Uso with a devastating Claymore Kick. The attack helped The Judgment Day pick up a win over Jey and Cody Rhodes and retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. Mere seconds later, McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley, which got a loud reaction from the fans in attendance.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his honest thoughts on the epic moment. Ray stated that McIntyre and Ripley looked like a power couple out there.

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them. I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... but it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Rhea Ripley's efforts finally paid off on this week's RAW

There aren't many on the WWE roster who are as good as Ripley when it comes to manipulating someone. The Nightmare had sensed a while back that McIntyre was considering a heel turn. She capitalized on the months of pent-up frustration that The Scottish Psychopath had been displaying and finally succeeded in her quest.

McIntyre is now a heel again. He is as vicious and dangerous as ever. It remains to be seen what happens next, now that the former WWE Champion has finally embraced the dark side again.

