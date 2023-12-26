Judgment Day member sends a two-word message to a WWE Superstar who is part of a popular faction

Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to send a message to WWE star Butch.

Butch, aka Pete Dunne, recently attended a Tottenham Hotspurs match. On Instagram, he posted a photo of him posing with a custom Spurs jersey.

Reacting to Butch's photo, Balor, who is a long-term Tottenham Hotspurs fan, sent a two-word message to the 30-year-old WWE star.

"buzzing probably," wrote Butch

"Coys certainly," replied Balor

Butch is a part of The Brawling Brutes. The faction consists of both Ridge Holland and Sheamus. However, The Celtic Warrior is currently sidelined due to an injury, and Holland is working on NXT.

The former NXT UK Champion will be teaming up with a brand new tag team partner to face Pretty Deadly on SmackDown.

WWE legend Edge discussed Finn Balor and other members of The Judgment Day

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, recently opened up about his days as a member of The Judgment Day.

He briefly spoke about Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, who are part of the faction alongside Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Speaking on the 3NT Wrestling podcast, The Rated-R Superstar said:

"That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again."

He added:

"Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'"

Balor previously replaced Edge to join The Judgment Day. The two went on to face off in a huge Hell in a Cell Match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

