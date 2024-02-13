Judgment Day member shares hilarious video of fellow stablemate working out before RAW

The Judgment Day is currently one of the most successful factions in WWE. Stable member JD McDonagh recently shared a hilarious video of Finn Balor working out ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

McDonagh is currently involved in a feud against R-Truth. The veteran performer has been claiming to be a part of the heel faction instead of McDonagh since his return from injury. The former 24/7 Champion even defeated the Irish superstar in a 'Loser to leave The Judgment Day match.' The two are scheduled to lock horns on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

McDonagh recently took to Instagram Stories to share a hilarious video of fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor doing an unusual exercise. The 33-year-old joked about following the inaugural Universal Champion's lead instead of asking any questions:

"Don't ask questions... just follow The Mad Professor's lead🏋🏻💪🏻," he wrote.

The Judgment Day member Damian Priest opens up about the WWE Tag Team division

Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023 to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. However, the duo lost the titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane, only to recapture the gold nine days later at the October 16, 2023, edition of RAW. The Judgment Day members have been the champions since.

During his conversation with Inside the Ropes, Damian Priest claimed that he and Balor take pride in making sure that the Tag Team Titles do not lose their importance. He further implied that the duo plans on holding onto the titles for a long time:

"It’s neat to know that we’re carrying that tradition of making sure that the titles stay important and we take pride in that. We don’t want the titles to fall off again. I don’t think anybody does, you can tell by how many people want the tag team championships. It’s not just tag teams, it’s individual big stars that want to team up with somebody to take the titles from us. I think that’s awesome. Come at us boys because we’re here and we’re staying. So it’s pretty neat," he said.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24.

