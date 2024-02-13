Judgment Day member reveals surprising goal for WWE WrestleMania

A member of The Judgment Day has shared a surprising goal for WWE WrestleMania 40. This year's premium live event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Judgment Day is currently draped in gold, with Rhea Ripley in the middle of a dominant reign as Women's World Champion, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Dominik Mysterio held the North American Championship last year but dropped the title to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline in December 2023.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes' Kenny McIntosh, the 2023 Money in the Bank winner shared his goals for this year's WWE WrestleMania. He noted that he wanted to do something important and pointed out that he and Balor are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

"Especially during Mania season, knowing that being a tag team champion going into WrestleMania, you know you’re gonna be in a high profile angle or match or just something. All we want to do is do something important and having the Tag Team Championships, we’re there. So it makes life a little easier," he said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

The Archer of Infamy still has not cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for a guaranteed title shot but has until July 1, 2024, to do so.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest sends warning to tag teams in WWE

Damian Priest has issued a warning to the rest of the tag teams in WWE and shared that The Judgment Day plans on holding onto the titles for a long time.

During his conversation with Inside the Ropes, the veteran stated there was a time when tag team wrestling fell off and lost importance in WWE. Priest said that was no longer the case and dared any teams in the locker room to challenge The Judgment Day for the titles.

"It’s neat to know that we’re carrying that tradition of making sure that the titles stay important and we take pride in that. We don’t want the titles to fall off again. I don’t think anybody does, you can tell by how many people want the tag team championships. It’s not just tag teams, it’s individual big stars that want to team up with somebody to take the titles from us. I think that’s awesome. Come at us boys because we’re here and we’re staying. So it’s pretty neat," he said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently claimed her stablemate is ready to take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE. Only time will tell when Damian Priest will finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a title opportunity.

