Judgment Day member shares his honest thoughts on John Cena's WWE SmackDown appearance

John Cena is expected to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona. However, it seems like a member of the Judgment Day is not too keen on the greatest of all time.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Cena was the special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. However, he was unable to get a word in due to Grayson Waller's rants about him. When he had the chance to speak, Jimmy Uso came in and confronted the 16-time World Champion.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman came in next, with the latter attacking Cena. AJ Styles, who has a score to settle with Solo and Jimmy, aided his former rival to end last week's show.

With Cena advertised to appear tonight at the Desert Diamond Arena, Dominik Mysterio shared his thoughts on him on X. Dirty Dom, the reigning NXT North American Champion, might be feeling a little bored of Cena's weekly appearances on the blue brand.

It's unclear if the Judgment Day will be at tonight's SmackDown. Damian Priest and Finn Balor could be too busy preparing for their title defense against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, while Rhea Ripley continues to recover from her injuries caused by Nia Jax's attack a couple of weeks ago.

As for John Cena, the official website of WWE teased another confrontation with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

John Cena's funny interactions with the Judgment Day

After Damian Priest and Finn Balor won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback, John Cena had a hilarious backstage segment with them. Cena was the special host of Payback, so he made himself an interviewer as well.

In the video below, Cena tried to make himself shorter to poke fun at the reported mandate about tall announcers backstage. Balor looked taller than him, while Priest hilariously praised him for doing a great job.

With Cena still slated to appear on SmackDown for the next few weeks, it seems like there could be a chance for Judgment Day to interact with him again. Just imagine Dominik Mysterio doing his stuff against the greatest of all time.

Would you like to see John Cena get confronted by the Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

