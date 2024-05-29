WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has gone after The Judgment Day following his return from injury. After getting assaulted by The Monster Among Men on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh shared a message on social media.

The 34-year-old locked horns with Strowman in the opening match of the May 27 edition of the red brand's show. During the bout, Finn Balor and Carlito tried to help the Irishman pull off a major upset. However, the former WWE Universal Champion dominated the contest and secured a comfortable win.

After the match, Balor and Carlito attacked Braun Strowman, only to be thrown out of the ring. McDonagh then hit the latter with a steel chair. The former Wyatt Family member, however, "no-sold" the chair shot and chased off his rivals to the back.

JD McDonagh recently took to Instagram to share a message after the show. He posted a picture of himself alongside fellow Irishman Finn Balor. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion also wrote a cryptic message in the caption:

"Butter wouldn't melt," he wrote.

Former WWE writer predicts The Judgment Day member will win Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most highly anticipated matches in WWE. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has recently made a bold prediction about this year's edition of the said bout.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the gimmick match last year and cashed in his contract at WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy pinned Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship moments after the Scottish Warrior's title-deciding win over Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer predicted Finn Balor would win Money in the Bank this year. He also stated that The Judgment Day member could cash in his contract on Damian Priest:

"I know who they are gonna put over... I think they are gonna put Finn Balor over... Finn Balor. Damian Priest, there you go. You got it. There you go, bro," he said. [0:28 onwards]

The Judgment Day has been affected by several internal issues lately, especially after Rhea Ripley's injury. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the heel faction in the absence of The Eradicator.

