Judgment Day member shows off insane achievement following WWE Crown Jewel; Finn Balor reacts

WWE Crown Jewel was a treat for wrestling fans in Saudi Arabia. Judgment Day member JD McDonagh was among the top stars featured in the premium live event. Following the show, McDonagh took to Instagram to boast a unique achievement.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was seen as a top star on the developmental brand. His move to the WWE main roster allowed him to start working on storylines involving his mentor, Finn Balor.

JD McDonagh competed against Sami Zayn in the pre-show of Crown Jewel. The heel was unsuccessful in defeating the former Intercontinental Champion in Saudi Arabia.

While McDonagh lost the contest, he achieved a unique feat on Saturday. The Judgment Day member wrestled on three continents in one week to prove he was a workhorse. He took to Instagram to post the following message:

"Wrestled on 3 continents in one week. Ace on Tour. 🌍"

Check out the Judgment Day member's post below:

Earlier in the week, McDoangh performed in Germany alongside Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio. The two took losses from the team of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

He then returned to the United States to compete on Monday Night RAW. McDonagh ended the week with a big match in Saudi Arabia. Although he lost the contest, The Irish Ace showed he was an asset to WWE.

Judgment Day member Finn Balor reacted to JD McDonagh's post

Fans have seen JD McDonagh try his best to become an equal member of The Judgment Day. However, the 33-year-old has failed to win the trust of some members for months. Finn Balor knows McDonagh from before and seems to have his weight behind the rising star.

The former Universal Champion did not waste much time and liked JD McDonagh's Instagram post. It was likely a seal of approval from Balor that will give the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion the boost he needs.

Check a screenshot of Finn Balor's reaction below:

Finn Balor's reaction to his teammate's post

Finn Balor seemingly hasn't gotten the bookings he deserves on RAW lately. He is the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion alongside Damian Priest. However, many fans want to see him become a solo star in WWE again and have a proper world championship run.

