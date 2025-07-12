Judgment Day member "skeptical" ahead of WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution is just around the corner, and The Judgment Day is still not alright ahead of the event. Recently, Raquel Rodriguez revealed she's still skeptical about her title defense in Atlanta alongside Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne Perez became an official member of The Judgment Day when the entire group was forced to add her to save the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The Prodigy automatically became the other half to save Raquel Rodriguez's title reign on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview on Love Wrestling, Big Mami Cool was asked about her new partnership with the 23-year-old WWE star amid Liv Morgan's injury hiatus. The multi-time Tag Team Champion stated in character that she's skeptical, as she still feels Perez is trying to replace Morgan ahead of their title defense in Atlanta.

"Yeah. You know, it's been interesting. It's definitely been a little skeptical on my part because it does feel like someone is trying to come in and just sit in the place of my Güerita, my sister, Liv Morgan," Rodriguez said. (From 02:44 to 02:55)

Regardless of the skepticism, Rodriguez thinks her history with Perez will only make them stronger as a team in the coming weeks.

"So, we have that little bit of a history. We have that South Texas connection, and I think that's what's going to make us strong—that we both have a lot in common," Rodriguez said. (From 03:40 to 03:47)

WWE legend calls out The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez

The Judgment Day added some muscle when Raquel Rodriguez returned to the Stamford-based promotion and joined the faction when she helped Liv Morgan against Rhea Ripley. Big Mami Cool has played an important role in the stable's growth as she captured tag team gold alongside Morgan.

Speaking on Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash called out the 34-year-old star for not properly selling inside the ring. There has been a parallel drawn between the two due to their size, and Nash believes someone of that stature shouldn't make themselves feel small while selling for a move.

“I get p*ssed off at her because she always works down. She works small. I’ll see her selling and she’ll make herself small instead of staying up and selling big, like moving your hands this way instead of dropping so you can get drop down to them," Nash said. [H/T - PWMania]

Rodriguez and Perez will have to prove themselves as champions against three other teams in Atlanta at Evolution.

