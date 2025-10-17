Judgment Day member has surprising reaction to Dominik Mysterio attack

A member of The Judgment Day shared a surprising reaction to Dominik Mysterio being attacked at a recent WWE event. Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion on RAW.Mysterio recently tried to reunite with Rhea Ripley at a WWE Live Event in Japan, but it backfired on him. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and CM Punk all attacked Dirty Dom in the ring. SKY slapped Mysterio in the face, Punk hit the Intercontinental Champion with a GTS, and Ripley followed it up with a Riptide. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJD McDonagh reacted to the attack on his stablemate and noted that it happened because he and Finn Balor were not there to protect Dominik Mysterio.&quot;When you don't have JD &amp; Finn watching your back....,&quot; he wrote.McDonagh reacts to Mysterio being attacked on social media. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by winning a Fatal 4-Way match. He is also the reigning AAA Mega Champion following his victory over El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide 2025.Vince Russo complains about WWE's booking of Dominik MysterioWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about how the promotion has been booking Dominik Mysterio and stated that the promotion missed an opportunity with the popular RAW star.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that The Judgment Day lost momentum after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exited the faction last year. He claimed that the company had the chance to put the spotlight on Mysterio but failed to do so.&quot;Guys, let's face it. The Judgment Day was over the day Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left. It was over. It was done when they left. That's when they could have done something with Dom. But they went on and on and on. That's why The Vision had a very short existence,&quot; Russo said.kb @kdb_0306LINKDominik Mysterio is by far my Favorite Pro Wrestler right now. Fantastic match every time he’s in the ring, and reminds me so much of the late GREAT Eddie Guerrero #WWERawThe 28-year-old defeated Penta this past Monday night on WWE RAW to retain the Intercontinental Championship. It will be fascinating to see how much longer Dominik Mysterio can hang onto the title moving forward on the red brand.