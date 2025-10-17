  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Judgment Day member has surprising reaction to Dominik Mysterio attack

Judgment Day member has surprising reaction to Dominik Mysterio attack

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:13 GMT
Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A member of The Judgment Day shared a surprising reaction to Dominik Mysterio being attacked at a recent WWE event. Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion on RAW.

Ad

Mysterio recently tried to reunite with Rhea Ripley at a WWE Live Event in Japan, but it backfired on him. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and CM Punk all attacked Dirty Dom in the ring. SKY slapped Mysterio in the face, Punk hit the Intercontinental Champion with a GTS, and Ripley followed it up with a Riptide. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

JD McDonagh reacted to the attack on his stablemate and noted that it happened because he and Finn Balor were not there to protect Dominik Mysterio.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

"When you don't have JD & Finn watching your back....," he wrote.
McDonagh reacts to Mysterio being attacked on social media. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]
McDonagh reacts to Mysterio being attacked on social media. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]

Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by winning a Fatal 4-Way match. He is also the reigning AAA Mega Champion following his victory over El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide 2025.

Ad

Vince Russo complains about WWE's booking of Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about how the promotion has been booking Dominik Mysterio and stated that the promotion missed an opportunity with the popular RAW star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that The Judgment Day lost momentum after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exited the faction last year. He claimed that the company had the chance to put the spotlight on Mysterio but failed to do so.

Ad
"Guys, let's face it. The Judgment Day was over the day Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left. It was over. It was done when they left. That's when they could have done something with Dom. But they went on and on and on. That's why The Vision had a very short existence," Russo said.
Ad

The 28-year-old defeated Penta this past Monday night on WWE RAW to retain the Intercontinental Championship. It will be fascinating to see how much longer Dominik Mysterio can hang onto the title moving forward on the red brand.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications