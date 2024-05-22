Judgment Day member takes a shot at 4-time WWE champion

A Judgment Day member recently took to social media to take a massive shot at four-time WWE champion Braun Strowman. The star being referred to is JD McDonagh.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, McDonagh and Finn Balor locked horns with R-Truth and The Miz for the World Tag Team Championship. During the bout, Carlito came out to help The Judgment Day members win the gold but he was stopped in his tracks by Braun Strowman. The match ended in favor of Awesome Truth.

Following the bout, Damian Priest told JD McDonagh to ask General Manager Adam Pearce to book the latter in a match against The Monster Among Men. Strowman then reacted to it on RAW Talk, saying that he would keep McDonagh on his shelf with the rest of his Funko Pop collection.

The 34-year-old star has now taken to Instagram to react to Braun Strowman's shot at him. In his post's caption, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion wrote that he was training outside instead of playing with his Funko Pops.

"I am gonna run LAPS around @adamscherr99. Training outside instead of playing with my Funko Pops, geeks," JD McDonagh shared.

Check out his Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for The Irish Ace remains to be seen.

Braun Strowman might wrestle in his first televised WWE match in over a year on next week's episode of RAW

Braun Strowman suffered a neck injury during his match on May 1, 2023, which sidelined him from in-ring action for almost a year. The Monster Among Men recently made his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Since his return, Strowman has already competed in his first match against Shinsuke Nakamura. However, it was a dark match following the May 10, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion might wrestle in his first televised match on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW after JD McDonagh seemingly asked General Manager Adam Pearce to book their bout.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between JD McDonagh and Braun Strowman on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

