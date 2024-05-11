Former WWE Universal Champion reacts after his first match in over a year

A former WWE Universal Champion recently took to social media to react after competing in his first match in over a year. The star being referred to is Braun Strowman.

Strowman recently made his electrifying return to World Wrestling Entertainment after recovering from a neck injury that he suffered while teaming up with Ricochet against The Alpha Academy on the May 1, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, Braun Strowman has competed in his first match in over a year as he took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Dark match after the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown went off the air.

Following his latest match against The King of Strong Style, Strowman took to Instagram to send a message. The Monster of all Monsters wrote that he felt really good to get back inside the squared circle.

"Damn, it felt good to be back out there!!!! #ThankYou #WilkesBarre #Wwe #TheMonstersBack," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman said his entire life changed after he became a part of The Wyatt Family

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Braun Strowman said that his entire life was changed after he joined The Wyatt Family. The former WWE Universal Champion also expressed gratitude to his former teammates for guiding him in the wrestling business.

"It changed my entire life. I was this kid that, you know, was told he was never going to make it, ever going to be anything, [a] bullied, fat kid growing up, and having a group of guys, three talented, unbelievable human beings taking me under their wing and show me the ways through this crazy business, words can't really explain how grateful I am for that. Because I'm not where I am in life without those guys," he said.

Many fans want Braun Strowman to compete for championship gold soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Monster of All Monster's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback