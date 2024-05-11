Braun Strowman crushes 7-time champion for the first time in 4 years after SmackDown goes off the air

Braun Strowman might be a Monday Night RAW superstar, but he made his way to SmackDown in one of the first of two dark matches. He crushed a seven-time champion in their first singles match in over four years after the show went off the air.

SmackDown ended with Randy Orton defeating AJ Styles to advance to the King of the Ring Tournament. The episode was built around the upcoming Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the men and women of WWE competed to advance in the tournaments.

After SmackDown went off the air, Braun Strowman crushed seven-time WWE champion Shinsuke Nakamura. This was the first time he did so since April 10, 2020:

Shinsuke Nakamura, meanwhile, has returned to SmackDown—a place he has called home for virtually all of his WWE career except for last year. His role has primarily been elevating main event stars like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

He vowed to bring his danger back to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Strowman had a wholesome reunion with Ricochet. During the second night of the WWE Draft, he saved Jey Uso from an attack by Logan Paul.

Braun Strowman's next moves on RAW will be interesting to follow.

