Judgment Day member talks about copying late WWE legend's gimmick

A factor that is very important for a star's success in WWE is their on-screen gimmick. On the INSIGHT podcast hosted by Chris Van Vliet, Judgment Day member Carlito talked about his gimmick being similar to late legend Scott Hall's Razor Ramon character.

Carlito is a former United States and Intercontinental Champion. He joined The Judgment Day after being moved to RAW as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. Before joining the faction, he betrayed the LWO and turned heel in the process.

During his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Carlito discussed the origin of his gimmick. He said a Razor Ramon rip-off vignette gave the creative team the idea of his WWE character.

"I did not know. It was not something I aspired to have as my gimmick. It was something that just came about. It was thanks to a nice Razor Ramon rip-off vignette. He did one; I forgot he spat some kind of fruit. I forgot what it was, and in mine it was just a cheap remake. I had an apple and I spat it, and Vince [McMahon] loved it, and he told me to keep doing it." [02:15 - 02:38]

Trending

Carlito's character is known for spitting apple in the faces of his rivals. In one of his promos, Razor Ramon also spat a fruit as part of his gimmick, which led people to compare the RAW Superstar to the two-time Hall of Famer. The veteran is currently in The Judgment Day alongside Liv Morgan, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Check out the full interview below.

Carlito's WWE debut against John cena

Carlito made his WWE main roster debut on the October 7, 2004, episode of SmackDown. Upon his arrival, he locked horns with John Cena for the United States Championship.

The Judgment Day member ended up defeating Cena in an upset to become the United States Champion. He held the title for over a month before losing it back to The Cenation Leader.

The 45-year-old's first run with the global juggernaut lasted from 2003 to 2010. During this stint, he worked with legends like Eddie Guerrero and Rob Van Dam.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback