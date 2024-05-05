Judgment Day member teases major face turn at WWE Backlash

A member of The Judgment Day has teased a major face turn following their successful title defense at WWE Backlash 2024 today in France.

Damian Priest had his first title defense against Jey Uso tonight as World Heavyweight Champion and the match went back and forth. Main Event Jey appeared to have the match won several times but The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh kept getting involved.

Eventually, Damian Priest was able to put Jey Uso away with a massive South of Heaven Chokeslam for the pinfall victory. After the match at WWE Backlash, the World Heavyweight Champion got frustrated with his stablemates getting involved in his match. Priest seemingly was about to attack but cooler heads prevailed and The Judgment Day left the ring as a group.

Expand Tweet

The veteran star won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match last July but waited for the perfect opportunity to cash it. The moment finally came at WWE WrestleMania XL after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Drew McIntyre got distracted by taunting CM Punk and it cost him. Punk bashed McIntyre over the head with his cast and Priest quickly rushed the ring to finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion.