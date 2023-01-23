Judgment Day member tweets four-word message ahead of a huge title match with The Usos on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is set to challenge The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will be challenging Jimmy and Jey Uso for their titles after The Judgment Day won a Tag Team Turmoil Match a couple of weeks ago.

Ahead of the huge collision between the two teams, Priest took to Twitter to tweet a four-worded message. He also shared a photo of himself alongside Dominik and Finn Balor.

"Always on that rise! #TheJudgmentDay," wrote Damian Priest.

Check out Priest's tweet below:

Former WWE personnel Vince Russo questioned the lack of heat between The Judgment Day and The Usos

The Judgment Day recently engaged in a huge confrontation with The Bloodline on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The two factions went back and forth on the microphone in a heated exchange.

However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo questioned the lack of heat between the two groups. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he questioned the ongoing storylines on the red brand. Russo said:

"If you looked at every program on this show and I asked you, why is there heat between these people? I'm telling you Chris, you wouldn't be able to say why. Why is there heat between The Usos and The Judgment Day? Every single storyline you could ask that question and there's no answer."

The Judgment Day is yet to win a championship in the WWE. The group was created by Edge in 2022 but The Rated-R Superstar himself was booted out of the faction. In recent months, the heel faction has undergone massive changes, especially in terms of its on-screen attitude.

The Usos, meanwhile, will aim to continue their reign as both WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Would you like to see Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio dethrone The Usos? Sound off in the comment section.

