"Why is there heat between The Usos and The Judgment Day?" - Wrestling veteran takes dig at WWE for the lack of storylines (Exclusive)

There are currently numerous ongoing feuds on Monday Night RAW, including The Usos and The Judgment Day, who have finally crossed paths on the red brand.

The Judgment Day recently won a Tag Team Turmoil Match to earn a shot at Jimmy and Jey's RAW Tag Team Championships. The match will take place on the upcoming 30th anniversary show of the red brand.

The WWE Universe seems to be enjoying a variety of feuds, but Vince Russo has questioned the lack of storylines and heat. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the same topic.

"If you looked at every program on this show and I asked you, why is there heat between these people? I'm telling you Chris, you wouldn't be able to say why. Why is there heat between The Usos and The Judgment Day? Every single storyline you could ask that question and there's no answer," said Vince Russo. [34:35 – 35:28]

Damian Priest warned The Usos ahead of next week's title match

The Usos are set for a huge clash with The Judgment Day on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with WWE correspondent Byron Saxton after this week's RAW, Damian Priest warned the two Bloodline members, claiming that after next week they won't be undisputed. Priest said:

"The Usos will be Undisputed no more as the RAW tag titles stay permanently on Monday nights with The Judgment Day. As usual, we will rise and everyone else will fall."

Jimmy and Jey have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for over a year. Last year, they defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Titles and became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

In doing so, the top tag team added more gold to The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns already in possession of the WWE and Universal Championships.

