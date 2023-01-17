"Undisputed no more" - Former champion makes bold prediction ahead of The Usos' next title defense

The Judgment Day is ready for their high-profile clash with The Usos next week on the red brand for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The Gothic faction won a Tag Team Turmoil last week to emerge as the new challengers for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Jimmy and Jey have maintained a foothold in the tag team division ever since becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, but they will have to face a team like Judgment Day.

The highly-anticipated match will go down on the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW next week.

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with the faction after RAW. The Judgment Day picked up another win this week against the Alpha Academy, building up momentum ahead of their summit clash.

The team was ready for their matchup with the champs. Former United States Champion Damian Priest mentioned that they were ready to bring back the RAW Tag Team Championships to their rightful place on Monday Nights.

"The Usos will be Undisputed no more as the RAW tag titles stay permanently on Monday nights with The Judgment Day. As usual, we will rise and everyone else will fall." [From 0:32 - 0:50]

The Usos made a special announcement on RAW this week

The Bloodline members The Usos and Solo Sikoa opened the latest edition of RAW with a special announcement for next week's monumental episode.

The faction declared that Roman Reigns would have his Acknowledgement Ceremony next week, and every generation of the Bloodline would be present for the event.

It will be interesting to see how Jimmy and Jey Uso fare against the nefarious duo of Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, with the family elders watching and rooting for them.

