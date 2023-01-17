Suspended star to finally return, Legends appear - 5 family members of The Bloodline who could attend their Acknowledgement Ceremony on WWE RAW 30 

WWE RAW started off hot this week with The Bloodline making their presence felt. The stable consists of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, although only half of those stars appeared on the red brand.

The Usos and Sikoa kicked off Monday Night RAW and eventually had a verbal spat that turned ugly with Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. An interesting note that came out of the segment was the revelation that The Bloodline will be at RAW 30 next week.

The group announced that a special Acknowledgment Ceremony will be held, with the verbiage noting that every generation of The Bloodline would be in attendance. Naturally, fans are buzzing over who could potentially appear at the epic event.

The Bloodline has a long and illustrious history in pro wrestling, with several members of the family inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and others deserving of the honor. Which members might appear on RAW 30 next week?

Below are five family members of The Bloodline who could attend their special Acknowledgment Ceremony on WWE RAW 30.

#5. Rikishi is the father of Solo Sikoa & The Usos and could appear on WWE RAW 30

Rikishi is a Hall of Famer

Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Famer who played a big role in the company throughout the Attitude Era. The former Intercontinental Champion was also around for both the New Generation and Ruthless Aggression eras in the company.

While Rikishi isn't the eldest member of The Bloodline, his contributions to the family can't be overstated. He is the father of not one or two, but three members of The Bloodline in Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, & Jimmy Uso.

The big man is still a trainer and frequently attends autograph signings and wrestling conventions to this day, so an appearance is certainly likely. Even at an advanced age, Rikishi is somebody nobody backstage will want to mess with.

#4. Afa & #3. Sika - The Wild Samoans could appear on WWE RAW 30

The Wild Samoans are the ones who started it all. The duo comprises of Afa & Sika, who first broke into pro wrestling in the 1970s. They later became three-time WWF Tag Team Champions, with their bloodline going on to dominate the industry.

Afa and Sika retired from the ring a long time ago, but they did appear on WWE programming somewhat recently. They were present for Roman Reigns' victory celebration at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 when The Tribal Chief defeated Jey Uso.

Given that the verbiage surrounding the Acknowledgment Ceremony focuses on every generation of the family attending, the elders of The Bloodline appearing on WWE RAW 30 makes sense. They obviously can't do much physically, but their presence will be worth having.

#2. The Rock could make a shocking return on WWE RAW 30

The Rock is arguably one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history. Beyond his numerous world title wins in World Wrestling Entertainment, he also blew up in Hollywood under his real name Dwayne Johnson.

The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is part of the famous family, with his grandfather being the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia. His father, Rocky Johnson, is a legendary figure in the industry as well.

Many fans are expecting The Rock to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood. As a result, he could attend the Acknowledgement Ceremony on WWE RAW 30 to kickstart their rivalry.

Perhaps he'll be the only one who refuses to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

#1. Naomi could make her return at the ceremony on WWE RAW 30

Naomi could appear on WWE RAW 30

Naomi is a decorated veteran of the squared circle. During her time in the ring, she's managed to win three titles on the main roster. She's a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Queen of Glow is related to The Bloodline, albeit through marriage. She has been the long-time partner of Jimmy Uso, one-half of the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE television since walking out of the company alongside Sasha Banks in May last year. She could still make her big return to the company by acknowledging The Tribal Chief on WWE RAW 30.

Who do you think will return to acknowledge The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

