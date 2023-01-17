The Bloodline confronted by top faction on RAW

Top WWE faction, The Bloodline, was confronted by The Judgment Day tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Last week on the red brand, The Judgment Day won the tag team gauntlet to become the number one contenders for the RAW WWE Tag Team Championship.

Tonight, RAW kicked off with The Bloodline, who came down to the ring and stated that they run SmackDown and RAW. Jey then said that Owens will learn a valuable lesson from Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Jey then revealed The Bloodline's plans for RAW 30, where every generation of the family will be there to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. He then said that they will defeat The Judgment Day and retain their titles on the show.

The Judgment Day interrupted them and stated that they run Monday Night RAW. Finn Balor boasted that they ran the gauntlet and will run through The Usos at RAW 30.

Balor also credited Dominik for stepping up and allowing them to become the number one contenders. Damian Priest then said that the tag titles are returning to RAW permanently.

Dominik then mentioned that The Bloodline has never faced them because they are scared. Jimmy then mocked Dominik, and Jey reminded him they beat him and his father to become the tag team champs.

Dominik insulted Sikoa by calling him a wannabe, which caused a staredown. Rhea came in between Dom and Sikoa, but the youngster attacked Sikoa, which started a brawl between the two factions.

The title match between The Judgment Day and The Usos could get interesting as both groups have been on a dominant run of late.

