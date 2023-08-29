Judgment Day member tweets a message amid tension within the faction

There seem to be subtle tensions rising within The Judgment Day. Amid the recent issues between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley sent out a bold message after putting both Balor and Priest on notice on this week's Monday Night RAW.

At the upcoming Payback premium live event, Balor and Priest will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Ripley warned her stablemates by claiming that if the duo doesn't walk out as the new tag team champions, there will be major changes within the faction.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley once again reminded everyone of her dominance.

"This is MY World. You’re lucky to be living in it," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet and her bold message:

In recent months, tension and confusion within The Judgment Day saw Balor lose twice to Seth Rollins. At the Money in the Bank PLE, an accidental distraction from Priest led to Balor's first loss to The Visionary.

Fast forward to SummerSlam, Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase played a vital role in Rollins once again pinning the former Universal Champion.

On the show, The Eradicator made it clear that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will have to walk out of Payback with the tag team titles around their waist.

Taking to Instagram, the reigning Women's World Champion sent out a similar message. She wrote:

"Did I make myself clear?"

Ripley herself is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez, who will challenge for the Women's World Championship at the upcoming Payback premium live event.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE