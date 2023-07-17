Judgment Day member warns Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ahead of their upcoming clash on WWE RAW

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to warn Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ahead of their WWE RAW clash.

Over the past few weeks, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have found themselves in the crosshairs of The Judgment Day. After their loss to the group last week in a six-man tag team match, Zayn and Owens must face Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest this week on RAW. Their bout will be a non-title contest. However, a win against the tag team champions can put them next in line for a title shot.

Ahead of their upcoming clash on RAW, Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a warning to his opponents. He stated that sooner or later, the heel stable will be tag team champions.

"Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. You know, I wish I could say some good things about them, but The Judgment Day has already beat them, twice. So I don't see anything different this upcoming Monday, and sooner or later, The Judgment Day is gonna be tag team champions." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Judgment Day already holds two victories over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day will be feeling pretty confident ahead of their big match on RAW. This is because the group holds two previous victories over Zayn and Owens.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor first defeated Zayn and Owens on the May 15 episode of WWE RAW. Their second win against the tag team champs came in the six-man tag team match last week when they defeated Seth Rollins, Zayn, and Owens.

Considering their two previous victories, a win this week on RAW could mean that The Judgment Day could receive a title shot soon. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks for the faction.

