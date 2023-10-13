Judgment Day members react to Rhea Ripley's hilarious phone call with WWE Superstar

On the occasion of Rhea Ripley's birthday, she was involved in a hilarious interaction with fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega.

Vega called Ripley to wish her a happy birthday, which led to a humorous exchange between the two involving The Eradicator speaking Spanish. Taking to Instagram, Vega posted a clip of the conversation.

Ripley and Damian Priest reacted to the video, and the Money in the Bank holder sent a three-word reaction to Ripley responding to Vega in Spanish.

"Best reaction ever!" wrote Priest.

Check out Ripley and Priest's reaction:

Expand Tweet

Vega is currently a part of the Latino World Order. She is married to former WWE and current AEW star Malakai Black. Black's stablemate Buddy Matthews is engaged to Ripley.

Rhea Ripley spoke highly of her WWE colleague Zelina Vega in the past

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega have been on-screen rivals for quite some time. At the Backlash premium live event earlier this year, Vega unsuccessfully challenged The Eradicator for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking in an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Ripley praised Vega and acknowledged her dedication to the business. Ripley said:

"Then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, have them get in the ring, and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she's not a very emotional showing person, especially that sort of emotion. She's normally a little angry Gremlin. It was hard for me to sort of play off it in the way that Rhea Ripley would."

Expand Tweet

The Eradicator is currently feuding with Nia Jax, who returned to WWE a few weeks ago and set her sights on both Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

Shayna Baszler has also gotten herself involved in the feud and took out the reigning Women's World Champion on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Would you like to see Zelina Vega in a storyline with Rhea Ripley once again? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE