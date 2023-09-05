Judgment Day's new member seemingly confirmed following their victory over Sami Zayn

The Judgment Day seemingly has a new member in JD McDonagh following his victory over Sami Zayn on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The former has been trying to join the villainous group for some time now, and it looks like he finally got what he wanted, as he passed his test. He was trained by Finn Balor, who wants him to be a part of the top faction on the red brand.

At Payback last Saturday, JD McDonagh helped Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after he interfered in the bout.

He then showed up during The Judgment Day's in-ring promo on RAW this week, where he surprised The Archer of Infamy with a new customized Money in the Bank briefcase. They were then interrupted by Sami Zayn, who wanted to have a match against Dominik Mysterio. JD offered to face Zayn instead.

Backstage, Priest stated that they would consider adding McDonagh to the group if he does well in his match against Sami. Although JD did win the bout, it wasn't without interference by Dominik Mysterio.

It's only a matter of time before JD McDonagh becoming a new member of The Judgment Day is made official, as he impressed them after his match.

