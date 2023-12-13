Judgment Day spotted working out with 23-time champion after WWE RAW

The Judgment Day was recently spotted working out at the same gym as multi-time champion and veteran WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston.

Kingston, a 23-time champion, is one of the most experienced superstars in the world of professional wrestling. He is a former WWE Champion, and has found a huge amount of success as a singles superstar, having also won both the Intercontinental and United States Championship.

However, Kingston is mostly known for his days as a tag team wrestler. He has won the tag team championships on multiple occasions, as a member of The New Day.

In an Instagram post, Kingston was seen sharing the same gym as The Judgment Day. The superstars took time out from their busy schedules to click photos with fans at the gym.

Finn Balor took a shot at R-Truth after The Judgment Day's actions on WWE RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day dealt with R-Truth, as the faction brutally attacked the veteran superstar.

For weeks, Truth has been invading The Judgment Day's clubhouse. On this week's RAW, he interrupted the faction inside the ring before Damian Priest made the first move and took out the 51-year-old superstar.

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio also joined in on the action before The Creed Brothers came to Truth's aid. Taking to Instagram, Balor took a dig at Truth by quoting him. He wrote:

"Whats Up @RonKillings."

Next week on RAW, The Creed Brothers will be challenging Balor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Brutus and Julius have all the momentum on their side and have already defeated McDonagh and Mysterio in the lead-up to their tag team title match.

Meanwhile, Balor and Priest are currently in their second reign as the tag team champions.

