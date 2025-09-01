Judgment Day star breaks character to support Rhea Ripley after horrific incident outside WWE

A popular Judgment Day member recently took to social media to break their on-screen heel persona in support of WWE star Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator was part of a horrific incident outside the company. The Judgment Day star in question is none other than Raquel Rodriguez.Rhea Ripley has been vocal about wrestlers' personal space while traveling, as they often get mobbed by fans for pictures and autographs. Mami recently experienced a horrifying incident where a bunch of people followed her to her Uber, pushing her against the car's door while taking pictures. Following this incident, The Eradicator took to X/Twitter to issue a statement. The former WWE Women's World Champion called out fans for their behavior, writing that they swarmed her &quot;like a pack of rabid zombies.&quot;&quot;Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf,&quot; she wrote.Several stars have since reacted to Rhea Ripley's post. The Eradictor's former friend turned foe, Raquel Rodriguez, has now broken her silence on the matter. Rodriguez took to her Instagram Stories to break her on-screen character in support of Ripley, writing that it is never okay for fans to act like this.&quot;It's never ok!&quot; she wrote.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:Rhea Ripley was a part of The Judgment Day in WWEFor those unaware, Rhea Ripley was an integral part of The Judgment Day's rise in WWE. The Eradicator experienced most of her success while she was part of the fearsome group.Things completely changed at last year's SummerSlam, where Ripley's former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed her to side with Liv Morgan. Since then, Mami has not been a part of The Judgment Day; instead, Morgan has taken her place in the faction.Many want Rhea Ripley to become a world champion once again. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the WWE star's future.