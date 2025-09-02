Judgment Day star gives Finn Balor a flattering new nickname

A Judgment Day star gave Finn Balor a new nickname following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion was in action during last night's edition of the red brand in France.

Finn Balor battled Dragon Lee last night on WWE RAW in a hard-fought match. Despite being a heel, Balor got a tremendous reaction from the fans in attendance and picked up the victory over Dragon Lee. JD McDonagh took to social media today to praise the Paris crowd and also gave Balor a new nickname. You can check out The Irish Ace's message in the image below.

"Paris knows game. Hall of Fame Finn should be getting this everywhere he goes," wrote McDonagh.

McDonagh gave Balor a new nickname following RAW. [Image credit: JD McDonagh on Instagram]

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the reigning World Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW. The duo captured the titles from The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the June 30 edition of the red brand.

WWE RAW star takes major shot at The Judgment Day

Grayson Waller recently took a huge shot at The Judgment Day and suggested that they didn't want to defend the World Tag Team Championships.

Waller used to be in a tag team with Austin Theory known as A-Town Down Under but is now aligned with The New Day on RAW. Speaking on this week's RAW Recap podcast, the Australian star called out the faction for not defending the titles and suggested that they were too worried about hooking up with each other.

"Obviously we're all grieving the tag team division. I don't think The Judgment Day even defend the tag titles. They're worried about hooking up with each other, or whatever weird little thing goes on in the Judgment Day locker room. I heard some weird noises there the other day. Apparently it was the PS5. I don't know. Strange things," Waller said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will be defending the World Tag Team Championships next on WWE RAW in the weeks ahead.

