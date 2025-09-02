“They’re worried about hooking up with each other” - WWE star makes shocking claim about The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of WWE's most prominent factions. But that hasn't shielded it from some outrageous accusations from other superstars.

Grayson Waller had a lot of unflattering things to say about the group during an in-character interview. He criticized the state of WWE RAW's tag team division since Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the title from The New Day. Big G also claimed that The Judgment Day is more focused on "hooking up with each other" in its clubhouse.

Appearing on WWE's RAW Recap podcast, Grayson Waller tore into the current World Tag Team Champions. Without mentioning any names, he hilariously referenced Roxanne Perez potentially trying to get together with Dominik Mysterio amid his current relationship with Liv Morgan:

"Obviously we're all grieving the tag team division. I don't think The Judgment Day even defend the tag titles. They're worried about hooking up with each other, or whatever weird little thing goes on in the Judgment Day locker room. I heard some weird noises there the other day. Apparently it was the PS5. I don't know. Strange things," Waller said.

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day will respond to Waller's comments. As of now, other than Mysterio and Morgan, the on-screen dynamic between each member of the group is professional or, at most, platonic.

What's next for The Judgment Day in WWE?

Each member of The Judgment Day has been quite busy lately. Even though they don't defend the Tag Team Championship much, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are often in action on WWE RAW. The New Day hopes they get a shot at the title again.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is in a partnership with El Grande Americano, who helped him defeat AJ Styles last night. As his Intercontinental Title reign continues, "Dirty" Dom will look to become the next AAA Mega Champion as well. He is set to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the title at Worlds Collide later this month.

Roxanne Perez could be in line for a Women's World Championship match, since she defeated IYO SKY last week. She and Raquel Rodriguez currently have an issue with Lyra Valkyria, following a backstage run-in last night on RAW.

It will be interesting to see when Liv Morgan returns to WWE. She might not be happy at all and suspect Dominik Mysterio of cheating on her with Roxanne Perez. Grayson Waller's words may have added fuel to the fire.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit RAW Recap and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

