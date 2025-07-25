WWE star sends flirty message to Dominik Mysterio amid Liv Morgan's hiatus

A major WWE star seemingly sent a flirty message to Dominik Mysterio amid Liv Morgan's hiatus from the company. The 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane last month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Roxanne Perez has replaced Liv Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion and will be defending the titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Perez gifted Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders earlier this year when Finn Balor introduced her to The Judgment Day, and she seemingly sent a flirtatious message to the Intercontinental Champion today on social media. Perez took to her Instagram story to share a photo of a tray of chicken nuggets, and you can check it out in the image below.

Perez sent an interesting message today on social media. [Image credit: Roxanne Perez on Instagram]

Dirty Dom was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but the match was postponed. Mysterio will now be putting the title on the line against Styles next weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Liv Morgan shoots down the idea of Dominik Mysterio facing a popular WWE star

Liv Morgan recently shot down the idea of Dominik Mysterio having a singles match against Rhea Ripley on WWE television.

Mysterio used to be in a storyline relationship with Ripley but betrayed her at SummerSlam 2024 in favor of Morgan. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Morgan claimed that the idea of Mysterio facing Ripley was dumb and noted that he had already destroyed her emotionally.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio can defeat AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam next weekend to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

