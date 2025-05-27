Roxanne Perez breaks silence after being caught by Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Roxanne Perez sent an interesting message today after being caught by Liv Morgan on WWE RAW. Morgan returned during last night's show after spending some time away to film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day last week, and she gave Dominik Mysterio a box of chicken tenders. Morgan showed up last night on the red brand as Perez was giving Mysterio more chicken tenders, and it led to a tense exchange in The Judgment Day's clubhouse.

Perez took to Instagram today following Liv Morgan's return to share a cryptic update. She shared several images from last night's show, and you can check them out in her Instagram post below.

"😇☆🖤," she wrote.

Liv Morgan taunted Kairi Sane during last night's show and mocked her for failing to win her Money in the Bank qualifying match earlier this month on WWE RAW. Morgan and Sane went on to battle in a singles match, and Roxanne Perez interrupted during the bout, trying to help the Women's Tag Team Champion. Perez shoved The Pirate Princess off the top turnbuckle.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez then argued ringside, which distracted Morgan. Sane capitalized on the distraction by rolling Morgan up for the pinfall victory. The 30-year-old blamed Raquel Rodriguez for the loss following the match.

Vince Russo reacts to Liv Morgan's loss on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on Liv Morgan's loss last night on RAW.

Rhea Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match last Monday night. Stark suffered a major knee injury during the bout, and Ripley went on to pin Sane to earn the victory.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeada Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that WWE gave Sane the win over Liv Morgan because she was not supposed to be pinned last week.

"They weren't supposed to beat Kairi Sane last week. They had to beat her because Zoey [got injured]. They had to figure out a way to give her a win here. So, I guess, you know, using Rosie [Roxanne Perez] was a good way to make Liv you lose. But again, my issue is like what Chris and I said earlier, you're just flopping out these characters," Russo said. [40:13 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline between Roxanne Perez and The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead.

