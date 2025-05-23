  • home icon
WWE star possibly ruled out for the remainder of 2025 - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 23, 2025 03:29 GMT
A WWE Superstar will likely remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future due to a gruesome injury. Backstage word on Zoey Stark's future has come to the fore, and it's not looking good for her.

The 31-year-old wrestler re-injured her surgically repaired knee during the Money in the Bank Qualifiers on Monday Night RAW this past week. Stark jammed her knee while performing a missile dropkick on Kairi Sane midway through the Triple Threat Match, involving Rhea Ripley. As a result of the nature of her injury, she was removed from the bout and taken to the back for medical evaluation.

Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone learned that she would have to undergo knee surgery for her issues. In a follow-up update, Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select reported that WWE is prepared not to have Zoey Stark for the remainder of this year.

The former Pure Fusion Collective member announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she will be stepping away from TV for a while. However, she assured that her comeback will be stronger than the setback.

WWE veteran holds RAW star responsible for Zoey Stark's injury

During the latest episode of the Story Time With Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran blamed Kairi Sane for Zoey Stark's spot going wrong.

Well, there's no way to adjust once you're in the air. You can turn, but you can't position. The adjustment has to be done by (...) who was she with? Who was the girl [Kairi Sane]?" Mantell said.
Recent rumors have suggested that Zoey Stark was supposed to take a pinfall loss had she not gotten injured during the match.

The untimely injury forced the referee to call an audible to change the finish, with Kairi Sane taking a loss at the hands of Rhea Ripley.

