Liv Morgan lost on her WWE RAW return for a major reason, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Current Women's Tag Team champion, Liv Morgan, returned to WWE television on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The former Ms. Money in the Bank got to work straightaway after returning, as she immediately got down to business in order to get herself a qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

On her way to Adam Pearce's office, she ran into the current Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane, who made her return last week. Liv and Kairi got into an argument backstage, leading to a match between the two shortly after, which Morgan lost, much to the surprise of many.

Vince Russo shared some insight on Liv's loss on her return during the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He claimed that Liv Morgan's loss was a result of Zoey Stark's injury that she suffered last week during Kairi Sane's return match.

"They weren't supposed to beat Kairi Sane last week. They had to beat her because Zoey [got injured]. They had to figure out a way to give her a win here. So, I guess, you know, using Rosie [Roxanne Perez] was a good way to make Liv you lose. But again, my issue is like what Chris and I said earlier, you're just flopping out these characters," Russo said. [40:13 onwards]

Liv Morgan ultimately lost the match following confusion between Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Following the match, Morgan seemed more upset with her tag team partner than with Perez, which makes the storyline a bit more interesting going forward.

