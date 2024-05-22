Judgment Day star is NOT on WWE shows for his talent, claims veteran (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, a number of stars in the Stamford-based promotion's roster are on TV for reasons other than simply their talent. The veteran also named a particular Judgment Day member to prove his point.

The Judgment Day member in question is none other than JD McDonagh. The last and fifth full-time member to join the ranks of the faction, JD has been a significantly more silent name in the group. While he has put in quite a few notable matches, he has yet to win any titles on the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Vince Russo alleged that McDonagh's connection to Finn Balor was the only thing that was getting him on the screen during WWE programming.

"Why do you think JD McDonagh is on this TV set? Because Finn Balor is in love with this guy. Okay? So he is on the show. Bro that's it across the board." [13:57 onwards]

With The Judgment Day currently going through complications within its ranks, it remains to be seen what is next for JD McDonagh down the line. The star fails to be getting on the good books of Damian Priest, who has seemingly not been very impressed with his performances.

