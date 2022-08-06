"We're open"- Judgment Day member talks about the probability of The Undertaker joining their faction

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently spoke about The Undertaker possibly joining The Judgment Day.

Priest and his stablemates Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley are currently feuding against The Mysterios. The group recently lost to Rey and Dominik at SummerSlam with assistance from their former leader Edge. They subsequently attacked the father-son duo on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Priest sarcastically talked about The Deadman being a part of their stable. The Archer of Infamy added that there is no chance of the WWE Hall of Famer actually joining their faction:

“Uh, The Undertaker, right? *laughs* Nah, it’s funny we talk about it all the time, like recruiting people and wanting people to join. There’s a lot and it’s not one of these things… it’s not… we’re not secluding ourselves, we’re open. Join us, you know, if it makes sense. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

The Undertaker praised Triple H for his current role in WWE

The Undertaker recently praised Triple H for his current role in WWE. The Game became the head of the creative team following Vince McMahon's retirement.

In an interview with ESPN, The Deadman spoke highly about The Game:

"I mean, he's [Triple H] brilliant, he really is. I don't think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he'll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys," said Undertaker.

In continuation of the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was pleased with WWE's decision to make Triple H the head of creative:

"And he's a no bulls*** kind of guy too. He's going to let you know what you're doing that's right and what you're doing that's wrong. I think it's going to be a step in the right direction with Hunter," he added.

