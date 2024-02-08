Julius Creed names his all-time favorite WWE Royal Rumble moment (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Julius Creed has quite a list when it comes to naming his favorite Royal Rumble moments.

The 29-year-old star joined WWE RAW last November alongside Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile. The trio have made quite a mark on NXT, resulting in them breaking into the main roster with a bang. Julius and Brutus were also recently given a tag team title shot against The Judgment Day, which they failed to win despite a great performance.

When speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Julius was asked to name his all-time favorite Royal Rumble moment. He stated:

"Man there is a lot of them. Been riding through them all weekend and you start thinking about them when this time of the year comes around... As cliche as it sounds, I think the best Royal Rumble memories of our lives are yet to come. I think for myself, for Brutus, for Ivy. But if I had choose one, I'll reel off a couple. Faces of Foley, Cena's return, I liked AJ Styles debut, I liked HBK getting it done... All those are special moments from different areas of my life for different reasons, but the best one I hope is still yet to come." [4:50 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter is very pleased with the new WWE Tag Team

Legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks that The Creed Brothers are the next incarnation of the iconic Steiner Brothers.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that Julius and Brutus were quite similar to the Hall of Fame-winning Steiners.

"Yeah, because that's on the list here. That would be the Creed Brothers. I'm very high on them. To me, they are, like I said, they are like the Young Steiner Brothers. I think they are going to be huge. Huge in 2024!" [9:36 - 9:51]

Given the talent that the Creed Brothers seem to have, it will be exciting to see what is next for them in WWE.

