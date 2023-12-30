WWE might have found the next Steiner Brothers in two RAW stars who could have a monumental 2024, says legend (Exclusive)

Amongst all the promising names on WWE's impressively deep roster, Bill Apter has high hopes for The Creed Brothers, whom he compared to the Steiners recently.

Brutus and Julius Creed began their WWE runs in NXT in 2020 and, owing to their exceptional amateur wrestling background, have looked phenomenal inside the squared circle despite not having many years in the business.

The manner in which WWE has presented The Creed Brothers reminds Bill Apter of Rick and Scott Steiner, who, in their heydey, were among the most exciting tag team to watch.

The Steiners' hard-hitting and explosive in-ring style made them household names in wrestling, and Bill Apter stated on The Wrestling Time Machine that Julius and Brutus were pretty similar to the WWE Hall of Fame tag team.

Bill stated:

"Yeah, because that's on the list here. That would be the Creed Brothers. I'm very high on them. To me, they are, like I said, they are like the Young Steiner Brothers. I think they are going to be huge. Huge in 2024!" [9:36 - 9:51]

Apter also predicted Creed Brothers to be the breakout tag team of 2024, as you can view below:

Teddy Long shares his thoughts on WWE's Creed Brothers

The former SmackDown General Manager has been in professional wrestling for decades, and has witnessed some of the greatest tag teams perform from close quarters.

Teddy Long also believed The Creed Brothers were destined to have a memorable 2024, and agreed with Bill Apter that the young RAW superstars had done enough on the main roster for fans to be excited about them.

Tag team wrestling is one of the most challenging things to master, and even though they have just three years of experience, The Creed Brothers already seem to have perfect timing as a tandem.

Teddy Long was impressed by Brutus and Julius' well-rounded skill set, as he noted:

"I'm with Bill on that, The Creed Brothers, man. They are just outstanding, so, you know, those are the ones that I've really seen too man and their timing is perfect; I mean, they're just... they've got it all." [10:04 - 10:20]

Since being drafted to RAW, WWE has wasted no time pushing The Creed Brothers, as they've already challenged for the tag team championships. Considering the positive feedback they've been getting, a maiden tag team title run on the main roster should ideally happen sooner rather than later for Brutus and Julius Creed.

