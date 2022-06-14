June 13th edition of WWE RAW draws smallest live crowd post-Pandemic

The June 13th edition of WWE RAW has drawn the lowest live attendence since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Vince McMahon's company continued to run operations during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. While they had to cease touring and cancel their televised arena shows, they were still able to run RAW, NXT, and SmackDown weekly from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Eventually, they returned to the arena setting but repleaced the fans with screens, in what was known as the ThunderDome. In July 2021, however, the company returned to touring, hosting full-capacity arena and stadiums shows on their regular schedule once more.

Though the company has certainly had its share of large-scale events since then, they have also had certain issues with ticket sales. For example, their upcoming premium live event Money In The Bank was set to to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada; however, ticket sales were poor, so the event was moved to the much smaller MGM Grand instead.

According to WrestleTix, these poor ticket sales are also reflected in the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, which is set to take place in Wichita, Kansas.

Of the 3,847 available tickets, 3,167 were sold. This is the lowest of any WWE TV taping since restrictions were lifted. For comparison, WWE sold 4,580 tickets for SmackDown the last time they ran an event in the arena.

What's lined up for WWE RAW this week?

With Cody Rhodes injured and their feud brought to a definitive end at Hell in a Cell, Seth Rollins is without a storyline in WWE.

However, the company recently took to Twitter to announce that The Visionary would be taking to the ring on this week's edition of WWE RAW to address the situation.

The Judgement Day, now led by Finn Balor, will also appear on the show to address the ambush and betrayal of Edge from last week's episode.

It will be interesting to see what goes down on this week's edition of the red show. You can see all the latest WWE RAW news updates by clicking here.

