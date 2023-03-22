“Just another day in the life” - Paul Heyman shares distant memory of WWE Hall of Fame inductee 

Paul Heyman has been involved in the wrestling industry for far longer than most people realize. The Wise Man of The Bloodline began his career in the world of professional wrestling well before his days in ECW and even WCW.

Following the announcement that Andy Kaufman would be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, Denny Burkholder of CBS Sports unearthed a photo of a very young Heyman interviewing Kaufman and Freddie Blassie inside a restroom in 1982.

Phil Strum of the Under The Ring podcast commented that it must have been a heck of a day for the WWE star, but Heyman responded that while it was a great day for Kaufman and Blassie, it was just another day in the life for him.

"It was a helluva day for #FreddieBlassie and #AndyKaufman. Just "another day in the life" for me. I enjoyed bestowing (then-youthful) wisdom upon them both," Paul Heyman said in a tweet.

Will Paul Heyman leave Roman Reigns if he is defeated at WrestleMania 39?

While Paul Heyman has remained loyal to The Tribal Chief in recent years, he hasn't exactly been the most trustworthy ally in the history of WWE.

In fact, with the current exception of Roman Reigns, Heyman has turned on every single client he's ever managed who captured the WWE Championship under his tutelage.

Brock Lesnar, The Big Show, and CM Punk have all been turned on by Heyman at some point in their WWE careers, and Heyman has turned on Lesnar on multiple occasions at this point.

Will The Head of the Table be the next WWE Superstar to feel the wrath of Heyman? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE @WWE !



#WWERaw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns is NOT holding back on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns is NOT holding back on the 🎤!#WWERaw https://t.co/UJQp7gpQJa

What do you make of Heyman's comments? Do you think Roman Reigns can continue to place his trust in The Wise Man if he loses at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Will Paul Heyman turn on Roman Reigns in 2023? Yes No 0 votes