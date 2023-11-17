'Just casually spoiling WM40'- Fans go wild as Logan Paul teases potential WrestleMania 40 bout

The social media sensation Logan Paul shocked the professional wrestling world when he defeated Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to become the new United States Champion.

Paul has since embarked on a global tour with the United States Title. From UFC fights to public appearances, the Maverick has significantly elevated the title's relevance through consistent coverage on social media and television.

In a recent video, he humorously attempted to pawn his championship. When asked who might purchase it, the Maverick playfully mentioned several names like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight, cheekily stating that Knight definitely would not be taking it from him.

"I don't know, maybe Cody Rhodes walks in here, maybe Seth Rollins walks in here. There's a guy by the name of LA Knight. YEAH! For sure is da*n hell, he ain't getting it from me," Logan Paul said.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Fans have since reacted to this clip and noticed Paul mentioning LA Knight's name. Many believe that this was a tease at a potential feud between the duo down the line, which could possibly lead to a showdown at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Logan Paul mentioning LA Knight's name.

Many fans were impressed by Paul's recent antics, acknowledging how he has heightened the United States Championship's significance, with some even praising him as a standout addition to WWE.

Fan reactions to Logan Paul's attempt at pawning the United States Championship.

With Rey Mysterio out of action with an injury, it remains to be seen what is next for the Maverick. It will be interesting to see if LA Knight eventually steps up to challenge for the United States Title anytime soon. The duo has already shared a few interactions, notably during the lead-up to the Money in the Bank bout earlier this year.

Would you like to see a feud involving Logan Paul and LA Knight? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer