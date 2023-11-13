Logan Paul takes shot at popular WWE Superstar while trying to pawn United States Championship

Logan Paul jokingly tried to pawn his United States Championship in one of his latest social media posts. Paul went on to take shots at several WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and LA Knight.

The Maverick challenged Rey Mysterio for the US title at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. Mysterio had the match won, but Santos Escobar left Paul's brass knuckles in the ring, which allowed Paul to win his very first championship in WWE.

Paul has seemingly taken the title to another level of relevance by putting it all over his social media. He has celebrated the championship with his girlfriend, Nina Agdal, and he has even worn it while taking a shower.

In the video below, Paul went to a pawn shop and jokingly tried to get $100,000 for his United States Championship. He doesn't really need the money since he's got an estimated net worth of $75 million. He also took a shot at several WWE Superstars, but it was LA Knight who took the brunt of his trash talk.

"There's a guy by the name of LA Knight, yeah," Paul said. "For sure is damn hell he ain't getting it from me." [0:19 - 0:26]

Expand Tweet

There's still no clear challenger for Logan Paul since Rey Mysterio was taken out by Santos Escobar. With Paul trashing LA Knight on social media, that might be a feud to watch out for in the future.

Logan Paul claims he's a full-time WWE Superstar now

In an interview with Fox Business, Logan Paul claimed that he was retiring from boxing and would focus on being a full-time WWE Superstar. Paul even named a few potential challengers for this United States Championship.

"I'm going to be a wrestler now," Paul said. "No more money in boxing, every company is going broke. Full-time wrestler... There are going to be people coming after me. Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes. Whoever wants it, they can come get it. Mr. Bad Bunny?" [H/T: Fightful]

Who do you think should challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship first? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.