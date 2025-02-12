"Just to clarify" - AJ Styles sends a message after WWE fans spot unique detail during emotional return on RAW

AJ Styles made his much-anticipated return to WWE RAW this week. During his entrance this week, fans spotted an interesting detail, which prompted The Phenomenal One to respond.

AJ Styles' run came to a pause last year when he suffered an injury during his match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 4, 2024, episode of SmackDown. He spent a few months on the shelf and returned as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Following the match, it was reported that the Phenomenal One had been moved to the RAW brand.

This week on the red brand, Styles addressed the WWE universe before Dominik Mysterio and Carlito confronted him, which led to a physical altercation. However, one fan noticed that the former WWE Champion was sporting his ROH gloves, even though he has been wearing them throughout his run in the Stamford-based promotion.

This caught Styles' attention and prompted him to respond, clarifying that he owned the logo and allowed the company he worked for to sell merchandise using it.

"Just to clarify, I own the logo. I permit a company to sell items with my logo on them when I work there."

Check out his tweet here:

AJ Styles teased a major feud against Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

Following the ambush from Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, AJ Styles spoke to Adam Pearce backstage and demanded a match against the younger Mysterio next week on the red brand. Pearce was reluctant initially but later agreed to the match.

Following this, Styles ran into Bron Breakker backstage. The two men had an intense staredown that lasted several seconds before Bron told The Phenomenal One that he'd see him around. This could be WWE hinting at a possible feud between both men down the road. The WWE Universe also popped when these two stars came face-to-face.

It will be interesting to see if and when Styles starts to pursue Bron Breakker and the Intercontinental Championship.

