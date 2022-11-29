"Just come out in lingerie next week" - WWE veteran blasts Seth Rollins for wearing 'women's clothing' on RAW (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins' wardrobe choices regularly get massive reactions from the fanbase, and this week was another similar story. The Visionary once again dished out a unique outfit on this week's RAW, and unsurprisingly enough, Vince Russo wasn't a big fan of what he saw and was bluntly honest with his criticism.

Rollins dropped his United States Championship to Austin Theory at Survivor Series and was on RAW looking for an instant rematch. The former champion managed to grab all the attention not just with his promo but also with his attire, which was hilariously compared to what Nikki Bella wore years ago.

Vince Russo couldn't understand how Rollins' outrageous fashion sense was helping his character, as the superstar would have ideally been angry about losing his title.

The former WWE writer explained his biggest problem with Rollins' approach, as you can view below on the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"Bro, just come out in lingerie next week. Like, seriously, just come out in lingerie. Like, what are we doing? What are we doing, bro? Guys, really think about this. If this were real, two days ago, Seth Rollins lost the opportunity to be the United States Champion again. Two days later, he comes out on RAW with the guy who walked out as the champion." [29:40 - 30:22]

Russo was admittedly appalled by Seth Rollins' preferences in the costume department and didn't mince his words while calling out the RAW Superstar. He continued:

"I'm just going to say it, bro; he comes out on Monday Night RAW wearing women's clothing. Let's just be honest; that was women's clothing. Is there a point to this somewhere? What is the point?" [30:23 - 30:40]

What happened between Seth Rollins and Austin Theory on the RAW after Survivor Series?

The Survivor Series event was a forgettable evening for Rollins as he lost his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match featuring Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley.

While the All Mighty wasn't present on this week's episode, the newly-crowned champion received the spotlight to brag about his monumental victory. Rollins interrupted Theory midway through the segment and issued a challenge in a bid to regain his lost belt.

Austin Theory, who denied being a 'kid' in his promo, shot down Seth Rollins' proposal and claimed he would face his former mentor.

A singles rematch between the two superstars is bound to happen soon. It will be interesting to see if the new and improved Austin Theory extends his second reign with the United States Championship.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' latest costume? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes