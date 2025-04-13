"Just a corporate p*ssy" - Ex-WWE champion fires massive shots at Triple H; calls him a 'coward'

A former WWE champion recently recalled working with Triple H. He dubbed The Game a "coward" as he fired massive shots at the current Chief Content Officer.

Ad

In a recent interview with Wrestling Then And Now, Paul London accused Triple H of burying the whole tag team division during a segment on RAW in September 2007. After The Game beat Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade in a Handicap Match, London and Kendrick came to his aid as he was attacked by his opponents and Carlito following the square-off. Nevertheless, the 14-time World Champion also Pedigreed his rescuers after they forced the attackers to retreat.

Ad

Trending

During his chat with Ace Darling, the former WWE Tag Team Champion disclosed how Triple H informed him and his partner about the segment before the show. He stated that the 55-year-old tried to put the blame on Kevin Dunn, dubbing the current Chief Content Officer a "coward":

"He's like, 'But I just want you to know, wasn't my idea, wasn't my idea. It was Kevin Dunn's idea, wasn't my idea. So, he was like already passing the blame. Like, such a coward. He's such a p*ssy. Still is, too. Just a corporate p*ssy," he said. [From 02:45 to 03:06]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Triple H is getting inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class

The Game is set to headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised him with the news during an event at the company's headquarters several weeks ago.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo commented on whether Triple H getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is a sign that he is on his way out of the company. The wrestling veteran predicted that the Chief Content Officer would be gone by the end of this year:

Ad

"Bro, I think Triple H will be gone by the end of the year and I've said that. I think Triple H will be out of there by the end of the year. Bro, from a creative standpoint, they can get anybody to book what Triple H is booking. I'm just gonna be honest with you, bro. Nothing against Triple H personally. I like him. I worked with him for a long time. Bro, I swear to God, you can get Zippo The Chimp to book this show and it will be just as good as the stuff Triple H is putting out there," he said.

Ad

Ad

Top WWE executives have praised Triple H's work since taking over Creative. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for The Game.

Please credit Wrestling Then And Now and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More