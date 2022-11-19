Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has weighed in on rumors of WWE wanting Stone Cold Steve Austin to have another match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Texas Rattlesnake made his in-ring return at The Showcase of the Immortals last April when he collided with Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match in the main event of Night One. This was his first match in almost two decades since losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. It has been reported that the multi-time world champion is open to doing another match as he enjoyed his return.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette stated that if Stone Cold Steve Austin competes at WrestleMania 39 next year and The Rock takes on Roman Reigns, the event will be completely sold out.

"My God, if they can get - because remember they're still talking about, or there's rumors, innuendo, whatever, about The Rock being at WrestleMania in Hollywood and they've long been wanting to put together The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. And so if you had The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, one at one night of WrestleMania, one the next night of WrestleMania, then just fill the rest of the card in. You're sold out," said Cornette. (0:18-0:48)

Jim Cornette on Stone Cold Steve Austin's match at WrestleMania 38

Both nights of The Grandest Stage of Them All this year featured a segment involving The Rattlesnake. He defeated Kevin Owens on Night One and stunned Vince McMahon on Night Two.

Jim Cornette stated that Stone Cold Steve Austin looked physically impressive on the show and that he needs to wrestle a different kind of match if he returns next year.

"Austin looked great. It was Vince that - bless him - was physically falling apart. And Austin doesn't have to have the kind of match that you shouldn't have when you're 50-something years old or whatever. He doesn't have to have Ric Flair's match that he shouldn't have had when he's 73 years old. He doesn't have to go upside down in the turnbuckles to be Steve Austin." (0:50-1:19)

Stone Cold is one of the biggest stars in the history of WWE. It was surreal to see him perform at WrestleMania 38 in his home state of Texas, and it'll be interesting to see him in the ring once again.

