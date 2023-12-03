"Just fire him already Triple H," "He's not meant for the big leagues" - Fans react to 2-time WWE champion's current booking

Triple H's new WWE regime gave a second chance to several superstars who were either under-utilized or made their return to the promotion for a second meaningful run with the company. Recently, fans reacted as they were disappointed with the two-time champion's current booking.

The company is often questioned for favoring a particular set of superstars over the others. The trend continued for a long time in WWE before the arrival of the new regime. However, similar allegations have been made by the fans when it came to Triple H's new regime.

Recently, Logan Paul announced an eight-man tournament to determine the next challenger for his United States Championship. The WWE Universe was shocked and frustrated at the same time over the fact that Triple H not only brought Karrion Kross back after months but immediately put him in a possible squash match against Bobby Lashley.

Fans gave their brutal opinion regarding Karrion Kross' second run with the promotion. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Herald of Doomsday under Triple H's creative leadership.

Karrion Kross said Triple H encourages WWE talent behind the scenes

In 2021, Karrion Kross was moved to the main roster out of nowhere under the old regime without Scarlett and immediately lost to Jeff Hardy. Apart from the goofy gear and poor booking, Kross was never utilized under Vince McMahon's leadership and was released from the company.

Last year, Kross and Scarlett returned to the promotion under the new regime and joined Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking to Daily Star, Kross praised The Game and said Hunter encourages talent behind the scenes. Check it out:

"Triple H is probably my favorite person I've ever worked for. But by no means is he a person that would be easy to work for because excellence is expected. It's something that I know that if you look at his career and you look at his accomplishments, their enthusiasm for this business and entertaining people is endless... I'm always learning. I think the environment that he cultivates just by being there really encourages people to improve," said Kross.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross feuded with AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown for weeks before losing to The Phenomenal One and disappearing from weekly television. It will be interesting to see what WWE does next with Kross.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comments section below.