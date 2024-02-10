"Just getting started" - Triple H sends a message after warning The Rock on WWE SmackDown following his controversial actions

In the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown, Triple H took to social media to react to the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference breaking multiple records.

At the press conference, Triple H was put on notice by The Rock, who asked The Game to "fix" the situation surrounding Cody Rhodes. This was moments after The Rock slapped Rhodes at the press conference, leading to a huge brawl.

Taking to Instagram, Triple H once again hyped up The Road to WrestleMania 40 by claiming that WWE was just getting started:

Check out Triple H's Instagram post:

"Thank you to everyone who watched the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff. The Road to WrestleMania is just getting started…" wrote Triple H.

Dutch Mantell believes The Rock will build his WWE opponents amid issues with Triple H

The Rock and Triple H have rekindled their iconic rivalry following The Great One's controversial actions at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference.

On SmackDown, The Game responded to the former World Champion and took a shot at him in the process. He once again confirmed that it will be Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell briefly discussed The Rock's current role. He said:

"No. I think The Rock if he's going to do anything, I think he's going to call his own stuff. That's what he's going to do. I don't think he wants to get bogged down on a first match, second match, tag team, this that, and the other. Rock wants to handle his own stuff, build his own opponents that is if he is going to continue after WrestleMania."

Expand Tweet

On next week's SmackDown, The Rock will be returning to WWE television alongside Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

What are your thoughts on Triple H and The Rock's storyline? Sound off in the comment section below.