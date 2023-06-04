"Just an idea"- WWE veteran wants 6-time World Champion to come out of retirement for a feud against Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Austin Theory is one of the most promising WWE Superstars right now, He is the current United States Champion and has enjoyed a dominant reign as champ. Former manager Dutch Mantell believes a feud against Kurt Angle would be good for the prodigy.

Kurt Angle retired in 2019 after wrestling his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Despite retiring from in-ring action, the Hall of Famer has continued to make sporadic appearances for WWE. He appeared on RAW is XXX in a segment with D-Generation X before serving as the special guest referee in a six-man tag team match that saw the Street Profits and Seth Rollins defeat Imperium.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opined that a feud against Kurt Angle could greatly help Austin Theory.

"I don’t think it could hurt. If they’re able to get what Cena said out of people’s minds or if they’re even still thinking about that, I’m sure it’s in the back of their heads. But I think him and Angle could have some great skits, some great backstage stuff, stuff in the ring. It’s gonna be kinda not funny but cute, smarta** and Kurt was great with that stuff. So just an idea, I think it’ll help Theory a lot," Dutch Mantell said. [From 57:40 - 58:15]

WWE legend John Cena commented on Austin Theory's gimmick recently

John Cena returned to WWE in 2023 to set up a WrestleMania 39 match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. They kicked off this year's Show of Shows, where Theory retained his title.

The 16-time WWE world champion commented on Austin Theory's gimmick, claiming that fans can see right through him and that his character is not believable.

"Fans can see through the BS if you don't believe in your character. It's what I said to Austin Theory, 'Dude, you are young, you are athletic, you will work for this company, you'll do interviews, you'll go X, Y, and Z. I don't believe what you do when you're out there, I don't. I said it to him personally before I said it publicly," said Cena. [H/T f4wonline]

Austin Theory won the United States Championship at Survivor Series: WaarGames 2022. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against big names like Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, John Cena, and Edge.

