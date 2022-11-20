"Just kept doing it" - When Vince McMahon hilariously pranked WWE Superstars mid-air

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a fascinating personality whose many backstage stories about playing pranks and ribbing are the stuff of legends.

One can only imagine how stressful it could be to serve as the CEO of a global entity like WWE for decades. Despite this, McMahon never let the weight of this massive responsibility turn him into a disgruntled person. Countless stories prove Vince McMahon kept his humorous side intact by engaging in fun pranks.

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



The moment we had been expecting for weeks: Mr



Then a lawyer came out and said he wasn't.



And Kennedy's suspension later that week due to the Signature Pharmacy scandal. #OnThisDayinWWE 15 years ago on #WWERaw The moment we had been expecting for weeks: Mr Kennedy proclaimed that he was Vince McMahon's illegitimate son.Then a lawyer came out and said he wasn't.And Kennedy's suspension later that week due to the Signature Pharmacy scandal. #OnThisDayinWWE 15 years ago on #WWERaw:The moment we had been expecting for weeks: Mr Kennedy proclaimed that he was Vince McMahon's illegitimate son.Then a lawyer came out and said he wasn't.And Kennedy's suspension later that week due to the Signature Pharmacy scandal. https://t.co/aXheuP8ZZQ

Among the many anecdotes shared by wrestlers over the years, one shared by former WWE star Mr. Kennedy on Reddit six years ago stands out. During an AMA Session, Kennedy recounted a prank played by McMahon during a flight to Iraq in 2006.

“We were on our way over to Iraq, which is a really, really long flight. And we were actually flying from New Finland to Rammstein Air Force base in Germany. This is like twelve hours into the flight, people passed out and lots of alcohol was consumed. It was a C17 transport plane, a big, wide open plane. People are scattered all over the place. 90% of the people were sleeping," wrote Mr. Kennedy

He revealed that when almost everyone on the 12-hour flight had fallen asleep, Vince McMahon began dropping candies on everyone out of nowhere. Mr. Kennedy recalled that the former WWE CEO crawled and secretly threw hard candies at his colleagues before starting the process all over again.

"Vince, a sixty-five year old billionaire, was low-crawling around being super stealthy with a bag of hard candies tucked under his arm. He’d hide behind something, pop his head up, throw a candy at their face, then pop down again. They’d wake up, look around and see nothing then go back to sleep. Then he’d pop up and do it again. Just kept doing it,” added Mr. Kennedy.

Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE's Chairman in July 2022, after which his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H, assumed power.

A documentary on Vince McMahon will be released soon

For those interested in getting a deeper insight into who McMahon was, a two-hour documentary will be released on the VICE Network. Titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon," the film will premiere on December 13th 2022 at 9 pm ET.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez The Vice TV documentary on Vince McMahon that Dave and I were interviewed for airs Dec 13th at 9 PM ET The Vice TV documentary on Vince McMahon that Dave and I were interviewed for airs Dec 13th at 9 PM ET

Going by the title, it's safe to assume the documentary will uncover and explore the various facets of McMahon over the years. However, considering the former WWE CEO's career has spanned decades, it'll be interesting to see how much ground the makers could cover in a mere 120 minutes.

What do you make of Mr. Kennedy's story about the prank McMahon played? Let us know in the comments section below.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes